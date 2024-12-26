Firefighting Drone Market To Reach USD 2.4 Billion By 2031, Top Impacting Factors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Firefighting Drone research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global firefighting drone market generated $0.97 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Download Report Sample atFirefighting Drone Industry Report Coverage & Details:Report CoverageDetailsForecast Period2022­–2031Base Year2021Market Size in 2021$0.97 billionMarket Size in 2031$2.4 billionCAGR10.2%No. of Pages in Report278Segments CoveredType, Size, Propulsion, Application, and RegionDriversUse of advanced drones packs to extinguish wildfireRise in fire-related incidents in oil & gas industryOpportunitiesIncorporation of new technologies to put out fireRise in long-term contracts and agreementsRestrainsDelayed delivery of aircraftHigh capital requirementThe report segments the global firefighting drone market on the basis of type, size, propulsion, application, and region.Based on type, the multi-rotor segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire Before Buying -On the basis of size, the micro drones segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to nearly third-fourths of the market. However, the macro drones segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2031.Based on propulsion, the electric motor segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.On the basis of application, the firefighting segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the market. Furthermore, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.The global firefighting drone market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031.The global firefighting drone market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such AeroVironment, Inc.Lockheed Martin CorporationElistairDrone AmplifiedDroneflyBSS Holland B.VYuneec Holding Ltd. CompanyDSLRProsTeledyne Technologies IncorporatedDraganfly Inc.EHangVimal FireGuangzhou Walkera Technology Co., LtdSkydio, Inc.DJIL3Harris Technologies Inc.Similar Reports We Have on Aerospace and Defense Industry:Aircraft Lighting MarketZero-Emission Aircraft MarketAircraft Sensors Market

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.