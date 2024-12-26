Baku, Abu Dhabi Forge Stronger Economic Bonds Through Increased Investments

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
In recent years, the UAE has emerged as a key partner for
Azerbaijan, not only as a market for Azerbaijani businesses but
also as a hub for regional investments. Both countries are actively
exploring new sectors for joint investment, particularly in
renewable energy, technology, and infrastructure development. This
growing flow of investment reflects the mutual desire to strengthen
bilateral economic and Political ties, making the UAE an
increasingly important partner for Azerbaijan on the global
stage.
Recently, the Central bank of Azerbaijan reported that from
January to September of this year, direct investments from
Azerbaijan into the economy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
amounted to $431 million. This figure represents a 5.4-fold
increase compared to the same period in 2023, equivalent to an
additional $352 million. This sharp rise signifies a significant
strengthening of economic ties between Azerbaijan and the UAE.
The trend of increased investment is expected to continue, with
both countries looking to deepen their cooperation in various
sectors, further boosting trade and economic growth. Particularly
in renewable energy, the two nations have established a special
partnership that aims to leverage their respective strengths and
resources. This sector is crucial as both countries seek to
diversify their energy sources and enhance sustainability.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, economist
Vugar Bayramov said that in recent years, the economic and
political relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates
(UAE) have been expanding. He recalled that not only does
Azerbaijan invest in the UAE's economy but also the UAE makes
investments in Azerbaijan's economy.
“Particularly, there has been a special cooperation between the
two countries in the field of renewable energy. Naturally, there
are both economic and strategic reasons for the increasing share of
Azerbaijani investments in the UAE economy,” the economist
said.
Vugar Bayramov pointed out that the development of relations
between the two countries makes the UAE economy attractive to both
state and private companies. As a result, investments are being
directed towards the country's economy.
“On the other hand, the UAE is also considered one of the
countries with an attractive economy in terms of profitability. All
these factors naturally facilitate the flow of more investments
into the UAE economy.
In general, the UAE has become one of the leading countries in
terms of attracting foreign investments. The country has attracted
a significant amount of foreign investments, which makes it an
appealing destination for profit-oriented ventures,” he noted.
Bayramov underlined that there are also political reasons behind
this trend. Political relations between the countries are
dynamically developing, and this factor influences mutual
investments in each other's economies.
“For Azerbaijan's economy, foreign investments are beneficial
overall. The country not only attracts investments but also directs
its investments abroad. Through its investment projects abroad,
Azerbaijan can increase its revenues and generate more income. In
this regard, managing investments abroad also helps to increase the
volume of funds flowing back to the country. Therefore, investments
directed abroad, including those in the UAE, represent new sources
of income for Azerbaijan's economy,” V.Bayramov concluded.
