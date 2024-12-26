S. Korea's CIO Asks President Yoon To Appear For Questioning On Dec 29

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Dec 26 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korea's anti-corruption investigative body, today, asked President Yoon Suk-yeol, to appear for questioning on Dec 29, over his martial law imposition.

The Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), said in a short notice that, it delivered the third summons by express mail and e-mail to the presidential office and residence, calling for Yoon to appear at the CIO office at 10:00 a.m. local time (0100 GMT) Sunday.

The CIO launched a joint investigation unit with the National Office of Investigation (NOI), and the defence ministry's investigative headquarters, to look into Yoon's insurrection and other charges.

Yoon rejected the previous calls to appear for questioning on Dec 18 and 25, while having yet to submit documents for the appointment of his defence counsel.

Yoon said in a televised address on Dec 12 that, he will not avoid his legal and political responsibility for the martial law he declared on the night of Dec 3, but was revoked by the National Assembly hours later.

The impeachment motion against Yoon was passed in the National Assembly on Dec 14, and was delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power will be suspended.– NNN-YONHAP

