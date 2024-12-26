Kuwait PM Condoles With Azerbaijan Pres. Over Air Crash Victims
12/26/2024 5:07:40 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Thursday sent a cable to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, extending sincere and heartfelt condolences over the victims of the Azerbaijan Airlines' plane crash in western Kazakhstan. (pickup previous)
