Kuwait PM Condoles With Azerbaijan Pres. Over Air Crash Victims

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad on Thursday sent a cable to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, extending sincere and heartfelt condolences over the of the Azerbaijan Airlines' plane crash in western Kazakhstan. (pickup previous) mt

