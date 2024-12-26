Common Mistakes When Traveling Without Insurance And How To Be Prepared This Holiday Season

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The year-end holidays mark one of the busiest seasons for , as many families and travelers take advantage of these vacation weeks to reconnect with loved ones, explore dream destinations or simply enjoy a well-deserved rest.

In Costa Rica, for example, during these holidays there has been a significant increase in both nationally and internationally. Statistics prove it, this increase in travel augments the probability of facing unforeseen events such as flight cancellations, lost luggage, or medical emergencies abroad.

However, a significant percentage of travelers still underestimate the importance of having adequate travel insurance . This is according to a study by the International Society for Aeronautical Telecommunications (SITA), which mentions that around 25 million pieces of luggage are lost at airports worldwide every year. In addition, according to data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), 10% of flights in the world are delayed or cancelled in some way, especially during high-demand seasons.

In this context, Luis Flores, general manager of WTW, considers that travel insurance becomes an essential ally to prevent an unforeseen event from ruining a vacation.

“At WTW we understand that every trip is a unique experience. Our commitment is to protect those experiences by offering customized solutions that provide peace of mind and security to our clients, no matter where their destination takes them,” he stresses.

Despite the known risks, many travelers make mistakes that can complicate their plans and generate unexpected expenses. The most frequent include:

1. Assuming that unforeseen events will not occur: From illness to flight cancellations, traveling without insurance leaves people vulnerable to mishaps that can be very costly.

2. Choosing insurance based on price alone: Opting for the cheapest insurance without reviewing coverage can result in insufficient protection.

3. Not knowing the limitations of credit cards: Although many credit cards offer basic insurance, their coverage is usually limited and does not always cover the traveler's specific needs.

4. Not considering the activities of the trip: Traveling to destinations with extreme sports or weather requires specialized coverage.

– Know the specific needs of the trip: Identifying factors such as destination, trip duration and planned activities is key to choosing a suitable policy.

– Review the insurance conditions: Carefully reading the exclusions and limitations of the policy helps to avoid unpleasant surprises.

– Consult with specialized advisors: A WTW advisor can guide travelers in selecting coverage that suits their specific needs.

According to Luis Flores, from international medical coverages to lost luggage protection, WTW's travel insurance policies are designed to provide peace of mind in any circumstance.

“The goal of travel insurance is not only to protect travelers financially, but also to guarantee them the peace of mind of knowing that they are backed up against any eventuality,” he adds.

The end-of-year holidays are a time to enjoy and relax, but also to be prepared. Having the right travel insurance allows you to face the unexpected with confidence and ensures that every moment is memorable for the right reasons.-

