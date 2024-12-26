Urban Property Prices Outpace Income Growth In India’S Top Cities

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) India's showed remarkable resilience in 2024, defying expectations amid economic uncertainties. sales in the top seven cities reached 4,59,650 units, a slight 4% decrease from 2023. However, the total sales value grew by 16% to ₹5.68 lakh crore ($66.70 billion), reflecting a significant price appreciation.

The market witnessed a 21% increase in average property prices across major cities. This surge stemmed from rising costs of land, labor, and building materials. Mumbai Metropolitan Region led sales with 1,55,335 units, followed by Pune with 81,090 units. Developers adjusted their strategies to meet changing consumer preferences. The luxury segment saw a notable uptick in demand. Units priced over ₹10 million ($117,430) accounted for 41% of total sales across eight major markets. This shift indicated a growing appetite for premium housing among Indian buyers. The commercial real estate sector also showed signs of recovery. Office leases hit record levels, with 53.3 million square feet leased in 2024. Cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune emerged as hotspots for commercial activity. Foreign investments played a crucial role in market growth. Equity capital inflows reached $8.9 billion in the first nine months of 2024, a 46% year-on-year increase. This influx of foreign capital boosted investor confidence in the Indian real estate sector. Government initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana continued to support affordable housing. These programs aimed to make homeownership more accessible to first-time buyers and lower-income groups. Developers responded by focusing on smaller, more affordable units in some areas. The market faced challenges too. New project launches declined by 7% to 4,12,520 units in 2024. This drop was attributed to delays in regulatory approvals, partly due to general and assembly elections. The slowdown in new supply could impact future market dynamics. Urban Property Prices Outpace Income Growth in India's Top Cities Home loan rates remained relatively stable throughout the year. This stability, combined with rising incomes among young professionals , supported housing demand. The real estate sector emerged as a significant contributor to India's economic growth in 2024. Urbanization trends continued to drive market growth. More people moved to cities in search of better job opportunities and living conditions. This migration fueled demand for both residential and commercial properties in urban centers. The market showed regional variations. While some cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru saw sales growth, others like Kolkata experienced declines. In Hyderabad , prices jumped to Rs 7,300 ($85) per square foot from Rs 5,750 ($67) in 2023. Mumbai's prices ranged from Rs 21,900 ($257) to Rs 22,200 ($260) per square foot. Looking ahead, experts predict continued growth in the Indian real estate sector. The market's ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences and economic conditions will be crucial. As India's economy expands, the real estate market is poised to play an increasingly important role in the country's development.