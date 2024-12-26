Marathon Digital Expands Bitcoin Holdings With $1.93 Billion Convertible Notes

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Marathon Digital Holdings, a leading company, has significantly increased its reserves through strategic maneuvers. In November and December 2024, the firm raised approximately $1.93 billion via zero-coupon convertible senior notes. These funds facilitated the of 15,574 Bitcoins at an average price of $98,529 per coin, totaling around $1.53 billion. Additionally, Marathon repurchased approximately $263 million of its existing convertible notes maturing in 2026. As of December 18, 2024, the company holds 44,394 Bitcoins, valued at approximately $4.45 billion, based on the spot price of $100,151 per Bitcoin. The initial offering, completed on December 4, 2024, involved $850 million in zero-coupon convertible senior notes due 2031. Marathon granted initial purchasers an option to buy an additional $150 million in notes, potentially increasing the total to $1 billion. The net proceeds of approximately $835.1 million were designated primarily for Bitcoin acquisitions and repurchasing existing convertible notes due in 2026. Subsequent to this offering, Marathon continued its strategy by raising additional funds through similar financial instruments. The company utilized these proceeds to purchase 11,774 Bitcoins for about $1.1 billion, averaging $96,000 per Bitcoin. This purchase increased Marathon's total Bitcoin holdings to 40,435, valued at approximately $3.9 billion, based on a Bitcoin price of $96,500 at the time. Marathon's aggressive accumulation of Bitcoin aligns with a broader trend among major corporations integrating cryptocurrency into their financial strategies. Companies like MicroStrategy and Riot Platforms have similarly expanded their Bitcoin holdings, viewing the digital asset as a viable store of value and a hedge against traditional market fluctuations. This corporate adoption reflects growing confidence in Bitcoin's long-term potential and its role in diversified investment portfolios. The use of convertible notes has become a favored method for companies to raise capital for cryptocurrency investments. These financial instruments allow firms to secure funds at low or zero interest rates, with the option to convert debt into equity under specific conditions. This approach provides flexibility in capital management and aligns with the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market. Marathon's strategic investments have also been accompanied by efforts to enhance its mining operations. The company has entered into agreements to acquire renewable energy assets, such as a wind farm in Hansford County, Texas, with 240 MW of interconnection capacity and 114 MW of nameplate wind capacity. This initiative reflects Marathon's commitment to integrating sustainable energy sources into its mining activities, addressing environmental concerns associated with cryptocurrency mining. Despite these advancements, Marathon has faced challenges in the financial markets. The announcement of convertible debt offerings has led to stock price volatility, with shares experiencing declines due to potential shareholder dilution. For instance, following the announcement of a $250 million convertible debt offering in August 2024, Marathon's stock dropped over 10%. Nevertheless, Marathon's leadership remains optimistic about the company's strategic direction. By leveraging convertible notes to finance Bitcoin acquisitions and repurchase existing debt, Marathon aims to strengthen its balance sheet and enhance shareholder value. The company's substantial Bitcoin holdings position it favorably to capitalize on potential future appreciation of the digital asset.">



