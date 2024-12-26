Delta Dunia Group Delivers Steady 9M 2024 Results With Transformative Milestones To Fuel Long-Term Growth

( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Despite significant challenges posed by extreme weather conditions in Indonesia and Australia, Delta Dunia Group reported a stable revenue of USD 1.35 billion during 9M 2024. EBITDA for 9M 2024 declined by 16% YoY to USD 252.3 million, impacted by weather-related production declines and planned investments. Net loss significantly improved to USD 17.4 million, down from USD 26.6 million reported in 1H 2024, despite a 20% increase [...]">

