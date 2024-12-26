International markets closes on Christmas holiday break

(MENAFN) Most of international markets stood closed on Monday owing to the Christmas holiday break. The globe oil benchmark of Brent crude rose by 1.3 percent to USD73.58 per barrel on Tuesday, in comparison with the latest session's close of USD72.63.



The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate also increased by 1.2 percent to USD70.10 per barrel, in comparison with USD69.24 at the end of the previous session.



Till the holiday, both benchmarks increased with enhanced US economic expansion data and predictions that international economic action will push oil demand to the rise.



In addition to, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is predicted to further relieve its action following less-than-predicted US inflation information.



US stock markets shut early on Tuesday and will stay shut on Wednesday.



Similarly, European stock markets had a half-day on Tuesday and will not trade on Wednesday.



Hong Kong markets are also shut on Wednesday and Thursday, while South Korean markets stood shut on Wednesday.



