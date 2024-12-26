Graphisoft Strengthens Presence In Southeast Asia Amid BIM Demand Surge

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Hungarian-based leader underscores its commitment to education, sustainability, and innovation

SINGAPORE – OutReach Newswire – 23 December 2024 – Graphisoft, a global leader in Building Information Modeling (BIM) software for the architecture, engineering, and (AEC) industry, is poised to deepen its impact in Southeast Asia, driven by surging demand for advanced digital tools amid the region's rapid development and growing focus on sustainable construction practices.

(from left to right) Márton Kiss, Chief Product Officer, Daniel Csillag, CEO and Gergely Kmethy, Chief Customer Success Officer of Graphisoft

Graphisoft's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Daniel Csillag emphasized the importance of the Southeast Asia market to the company's global growth during his recent visit to Kuala Lumpur with key executives, including Chief Product Officer, Márton Kiss, and Chief Customer Success Officer, Gergely Kmethy.

“Southeast Asia is a growth powerhouse for the construction industry and is poised to be one of the most dynamic regions in the next 20 years. While Japan is experiencing rapid growth, Southeast Asia remains a key focus for us, with its significant potential and opportunities,” said Csillag.“We are excited about the opportunities here and remain committed to strengthen our presence.”

Established in 1982 by Hungarian architects and mathematicians, Graphisoft has grown into a global powerhouse, often called the ancestor of BIM, with over 200,000 users worldwide and 25 offices across 14 countries. At the heart of Graphisoft's success is its flagship product, Archicad, the world's leading 3D architectural design software. Archicad was recently honored as BIM Product of the Year 2024 at the prestigious Construction Computing Awards (The Hammers), marking its 14th consecutive win in the category.

Archicad offers an intuitive interface and powerful tools that streamline design documentation, one-click publishing, photo-realistic rendering, and advanced analysis, allowing architects to focus on creativity. Key features include an automated Keynotes system for consistent documentation, enhanced Rhino-Grasshopper integration for faster parametric design, and a cloud-based AI Visualizer for instant, high-quality rendering. It also supports sustainable design with lifecycle assessment tools integrated with One Click LCA and improves renovation workflows with advanced Point Cloud capabilities .

Graphisoft's confidence in Southeast Asia is bolstered by its strong positioning and recent success stories, including its role in the iconic Merdeka 118 skyscraper – the world's second-tallest building –– standing as a testament to Archicad's capabilities. The project exemplifies how Graphisoft's innovative solutions empower architects and engineers to deliver groundbreaking designs while preserving cultural significance and meeting stringent sustainability goals.

See alsoYear of Extremes: 2024 Market Review by Global Broker Octa

The global AEC industry's rapid adoption of BIM technologies further underscores Graphisoft's optimism. The global BIM market, valued at US$8.6 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 16.3%, reaching US$24.8 billion by 2030 . In the Asia-Pacific region , the construction market is experiencing a remarkable upward trend, driven by substantial government investments in infrastructure development. Southeast Asia , in particular, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2024 and 2028, underscoring the region's pivotal role in the industry's transformation. Initiatives like Malaysia's Public Works Department (JKR) Strategic Plan 2021-2025, which targets 90% BIM adoption for projects exceeding RM10 million, exemplify the region's commitment to digital transformation in construction.