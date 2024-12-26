عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New RBI Governor Has Limited Role To Play In Stabilising The Rupee

New RBI Governor Has Limited Role To Play In Stabilising The Rupee


12/26/2024 4:50:51 AM

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) By Nantoo Banerjee It will be unfair to expect much from the new Reserve bank governor, Sanjay Malhotra, a career bureaucrat and former revenue secretary, in terms of delivery of key functions of a central bank chief such as controlling inflation, stabilizing domestic currency, foreign exchange control and lifting economic growth. If three of his [...]">

MENAFN26122024000152002308ID1109031431


The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search