New RBI Governor Has Limited Role To Play In Stabilising The Rupee

( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) By Nantoo Banerjee It will be unfair to expect much from the new Reserve governor, Sanjay Malhotra, a career bureaucrat and former revenue secretary, in terms of delivery of key functions of a central bank chief such as controlling inflation, stabilizing domestic currency, foreign exchange control and lifting economic growth. If three of his [...]">

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.