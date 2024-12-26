Mubadala Expands Healthcare Portfolio With Major Acquisitions

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Company has acquired an 80% stake in both Global Medical (GMSC) and Al Ittihad Drug Store (IDS) from GlobalOne Healthcare Holding (GHH), which retains a 20% share. This strategic move enhances Mubadala's presence in healthcare logistics and distribution, aligning with the UAE's vision to establish a robust life sciences infrastructure. Established in 2015, GMSC offers comprehensive chain services for medical products, including demand planning, procurement, logistics, inventory management, warehousing, and maintenance. Serving over 200 medical facilities across the UAE, GMSC sources a wide range of products from nearly 400 suppliers, ensuring a reliable supply chain for medical needs. Founded in 1987, IDS is a leading distributor of pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products in the UAE. With a portfolio exceeding 1,000 products from over 40 suppliers, IDS services hospitals, pharmacies, and supermarkets nationwide, covering therapeutic categories such as anti-infectives, asthma, diabetes, and oncology. Ismail Ali Abdulla, Executive Director of UAE Clusters at Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform, stated that the expanding pharmaceutical market drives an increasing demand for specialized and efficient drug logistics solutions. By integrating GMSC and IDS into their portfolio, Mubadala aims to create a vertically integrated life sciences sector in the UAE, encompassing the entire value chain from logistics and distribution to specialized manufacturing. This acquisition follows Mubadala's recent strategic growth in the healthcare sector. Its specialty pharmaceutical business, KELIX bio, acquired a 100% stake in four pharma assets from GHH, including Bioventure, Bioventure Healthcare, Gulf Inject, and Wellpharma. These efforts underscore Mubadala's commitment to strengthening the UAE's healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors as part of broader national ambitions for drug security and economic diversification.">



MENAFN26122024000152002308ID1109031397