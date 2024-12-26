(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assessing AFH Prospects Amid B2B Dynamics and Lifestyle Shifts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

AFH tissue is tracking an uneven path towards a new norm, amid cost and challenges. Socioeconomic-led prospects, B2B environment and consumer lifestyle trends will collectively shape future AFH demand and innovations. By weighing, comparing and contextualising these demand drivers across a set of key AFH markets, the report examines country-specific nuances to help AFH businesses across value chain spot growth pockets, prioritise resources and navigate path to purchase.

The Assessing AFH Prospects Amid B2B Dynamics and Lifestyle Shifts global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the tissue and hygiene market, highlights buzz topics, emerging regions, countries and categories as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.

It identifies the opportunity zones within tissue and hygiene, analyses leading companies and brands, assesses the importance of private label and offers strategic analysis of major factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, economic/lifestyle/environmental influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Rx/Reimbursement adult incontinence, Total Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

