Global Shifts In Manufacturing Industry Research 2024: Evaluating Supply Chain Diversification And The Future Role Of New Hubs Versus Chinese Dominance
Date
12/26/2024 4:46:03 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New manufacturing Hubs in supply chain Diversification: Can They Replace China?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
New manufacturing hubs are driving supply chain diversification efforts. However, these countries still depend on imports of Chinese components, making supply chains longer and more complex. Challenges like insufficient production capacity and lack of supporting industries continue to impede supply chain diversification. Despite this, the situation could improve over the next decade due to large FDI inflows and investments in trade infrastructure.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary Introduction Role of new manufacturing hubs in supply chain diversification Supply chain limitations in new manufacturing hubs Measures to improve the future supply chains Conclusion
Product Coverage:
Agriculture: ISIC 1 Business Services Chemical Products Construction and Real Estate Education: ISIC 80 Energy Finance and Insurance Food Beverages and Tobacco Forestry Wood and Paper Government and Membership Organizations Healthcare and Social Services Hi-tech Goods Hotels and Restaurants Household Goods Information and Communications Machinery Metal Products Non-metalic Mineral Products Personal Services Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment Recreation Entertainment and Arts Retail and Wholesale Rubber and Plastic Textile and Leather Products Transport and Storage Transport Equipment Utilities and Recycling
