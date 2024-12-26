(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives To Meat in South Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Retail demand for processed meat, seafood and alternatives to meat in South Africa remains stable in 2024, driven by shelf stable seafood, with the latter holding the highest volume share overall. In particular, products such as shelf stable pilchards are gaining popularity. These products are generally perceived as affordable and suitable for the preparation of a wide range of dishes.

The Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat in South Africa report offers in-depth knowledge of the market at a national level, providing local insight and understanding unavailable elsewhere. In addition to the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, it identifies the leading companies, brands and retail outlets, and assesses the key trends and demographic shifts behind consumer demand and sales growth.

How key trends such as health and wellness, sustainability and recovery from the pandemic are shaping the market directly informs our forecasts to 2028, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.

Product coverage: Meat and Seafood Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood, Tofu and Derivatives.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Shelf stable seafood remains an important protein source in South Africa

Lucky Star maintains strong performance despite temporary factory closure Rainbow Simply Chicken's innovative products drive solid performance

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Shelf stable poultry set to intensify competition over the forecast period

Further growth predicted for meat and seafood substitutes as target audience expands Updates on food labelling legislation still likely in the future

CATEGORY DATA



Sales of Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Sales of Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat by Category: Value 2019-2024

Sales of Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Sales of Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Sales of Shelf Stable Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2019-2024

Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2019-2024

Sales of Frozen Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2019-2024

Sales of Frozen Processed Poultry by Type: % Value Breakdown 2019-2024

Sales of Frozen Processed Seafood by Type: % Value Breakdown 2019-2024

NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat: % Value 2020-2024

LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat: % Value 2021-2024

Distribution of Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Forecast Sales of Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat by Category: Volume 2024-2029 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat by Category: Value 2024-2029

STAPLE FOODS IN SOUTH AFRICA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Staple foods in 2024: The big picture

Key trends in 2024

Competitive Landscape

Channel developments What next for staple foods?

MARKET DATA



Sales of Staple Foods by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Sales of Staple Foods by Category: Value 2019-2024

Sales of Staple Foods by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Sales of Staple Foods by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

NBO Company Shares of Staple Foods: % Value 2020-2024

LBN Brand Shares of Staple Foods: % Value 2021-2024

Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2019-2024

Distribution of Staple Foods by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Forecast Sales of Staple Foods by Category: Volume 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Staple Foods by Category: Value 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Staple Foods by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029 Forecast Sales of Staple Foods by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

