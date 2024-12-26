Dublin, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti Drone Gun Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Anti Drone Gun Market was valued at USD 430 Million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.97 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 29.15%. The anti-drone gun market is growing rapidly due to the rising threat of unauthorized drone activity across civilian and military sectors. The anti-drone gun market is experiencing significant growth due to the escalating threat posed by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in both civilian and military environments.



Advancements in technology are a significant driver of this market, particularly in the development of lighter, more powerful systems that offer greater range and precision. Manufacturers are focusing on enhancing the functionality of anti-drone guns, integrating features like multi-target jamming and real-time drone tracking capabilities.

Innovations in battery life, weight reduction, and the portability of these devices are making them increasingly suitable for a wider range of users, including law enforcement, military personnel, and even private security firms. As the need for seamless integration with existing security infrastructures grows, anti-drone guns are evolving to incorporate advanced sensors and artificial intelligence, making them more effective in detecting and neutralizing drones autonomously or with minimal operator intervention.

Market Drivers

Increasing Drone Threats

The growing use of drones for illegal activities, including surveillance, smuggling, and potential attacks, is one of the key drivers of the handheld anti-drone gun market. Security agencies, military units, and private facilities require immediate and effective solutions to neutralize rogue drones in real-time. This demand is creating a surge in the adoption of anti-drone guns, especially in high-risk areas like airports, military bases, and public events.

For instance, in November 2024, reports indicate that Colombian forces employed multiple anti drone systems to identify more than 300 unmanned aerial vehicles and successfully intercepted 90 unauthorized drone operations during the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP 16) held in Cali, an international event dedicated to addressing climate change and promoting environmental conservation.

Military and Defense Applications

The defense sector is a major growth driver for the anti-drone gun market. With increasing concerns over drones being used for tactical surveillance or attacks in conflict zones, military organizations are investing heavily in anti-drone technologies. Handheld anti-drone guns provide an accessible, portable, and effective countermeasure for troops on the ground, especially in situations where rapid response is essential.

Key Market Challenges

High Cost of Advanced Solutions

Advanced anti-drone guns with sophisticated technology such as AI, multi-target tracking, and extended range come at a high price point. This can make them less accessible for smaller organizations or public agencies with limited budgets. High costs also limit the widespread adoption of these systems in private security or smaller-scale commercial applications, despite their growing demand.

Interference with Civilian Communication Systems

Anti-drone guns that rely on RF jamming or GPS disruption may unintentionally interfere with other critical communications systems. This poses a particular challenge in densely populated or urban areas, where the presence of various electronic devices and communication systems is more concentrated. Ensuring that anti-drone guns do not disrupt civilian infrastructure is an ongoing concern for manufacturers and regulatory bodies.

Key Market Trends

Miniaturization and Portability

There is a clear trend towards the miniaturization of anti-drone guns, making them lighter and more portable while maintaining high performance. Compact, user-friendly designs allow security personnel and military forces to carry these devices on the move, increasing their operational flexibility. As the demand for handheld, easy-to-deploy countermeasures grows, manufacturers are focusing on reducing size and weight without sacrificing effectiveness.

Integration with Surveillance Systems

Increasingly, anti-drone guns are being integrated with drone detection and surveillance systems. By combining real-time data on drone locations with the ability to respond instantly, these systems offer a more comprehensive security solution. This trend is particularly strong in military and critical infrastructure applications, where a holistic approach to drone defense is required to ensure both detection and neutralization.

For instance, in February 2024, the Taiwanese military announced the incorporation of a new and advanced counter-drone weapon throughout its branches. The SKYNET ADS, resembling a double-barreled firearm, has been developed by the Taiwanese firm DronesVision. As stated in a policy report from Taiwan's Legislative Yuan, this system is intended to be deployed in conjunction with light weaponry. Additionally, there are intentions to implement a line-of-sight UAV countermeasure system that features active warning, passive detection, and jamming capabilities.

