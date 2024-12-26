How Much Will The Average American Spend This Holiday Season?

( MENAFN - SWNS Digital) By Julia Sutherlin // SWNS NEWS COPY The holidays aren't cheap: The average American will spend over $2,000 this season, according to a recent study. The survey of 2,000 Americans who celebrate a winter holiday examined the cost breakdown of the holiday season - as well as how Americans have been impacted by 2024's financially [...]

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.