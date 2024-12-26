These Are The Time-Consuming Tasks For Holiday Hosts

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)



By Vanessa Mangru-Kumar // SWNS NEWS COPY Sixty-five percent of holiday hosts are cleaning their home until the second before their guests arrive, according to a new study. The poll of 2,000 Americans, who plan to host guests for the holidays, found that hosting can be stressful when it comes to having enough time. For [...]

MENAFN26122024003911003267ID1109031350