عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Parents Reveal Why They Want Their Kids To Play With Toys


12/26/2024 4:35:54 AM

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)
Parents Reveal Why They Want Their Kids To Play With Toys Image
By Joseph Staples // SWNS NEWS COPY W/ video + INFOGRAPHIC Get your kid the toy they want for the holidays this year - four in five parents confirmed that their child is happier, more social and confident in themselves when they play with their favorite toy or doll. A poll of 2,000 U.S. parents [...]

MENAFN26122024003911003267ID1109031349


SWNS Digital

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search