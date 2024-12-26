Dublin, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Identification and Data Capture - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Automatic Identification and Data Capture was estimated at US$64.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$136.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2030.



Where Are Automatic Identification and Data Capture Systems Making the Greatest Impact?

AIDC systems have proven transformative in sectors that rely heavily on efficient data collection and processing, including retail, logistics, healthcare, and manufacturing. In retail, AIDC plays a crucial role in inventory management, allowing retailers to track product availability in real time and automate restocking processes based on live sales data. By enabling fast and accurate checkout through barcode scanning and mobile payment options, AIDC also enhances the customer experience.

In the logistics and warehousing industry, RFID and barcode scanning technologies are fundamental for inventory tracking, shipment verification, and order fulfillment, ensuring that items are correctly located, managed, and shipped without the delays of manual counting. Healthcare facilities use AIDC for patient identification, medication administration, and medical record tracking; by scanning barcodes on patient wristbands or medication labels, healthcare providers can ensure accurate treatment and reduce the potential for errors.

In manufacturing, AIDC enables real-time tracking of parts and components along the production line, which enhances quality control and compliance while ensuring that each product meets industry standards. This technology allows these industries to streamline operations, enhance accuracy, and improve service delivery, making AIDC a critical tool for efficient and effective data management in a wide range of applications.

What Are the Key Growth Drivers of the Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market?

The growth in the Automatic Identification and Data Capture market is driven by several factors, including advancements in AIDC technology, the demand for real-time data in dynamic environments, and a growing focus on operational efficiency across industries. One of the primary drivers is the continuous improvement in AIDC technologies, especially in areas like RFID, biometrics, and AI-powered data analytics, which have made data capture more accurate, faster, and cost-effective.

As more industries adopt automation and digital transformation strategies, the demand for real-time, error-free data capture has increased, positioning AIDC as an essential tool in sectors where speed and accuracy are paramount, such as e-commerce, healthcare, and logistics. The rise of IoT and Industry 4.0 has also contributed significantly, as AIDC systems enable seamless data collection and integration within larger smart infrastructures, supporting applications like predictive maintenance, asset tracking, and process optimization.

Consumer expectations for faster service and personalized experiences are further driving AIDC adoption in retail and e-commerce, where accurate and real-time data capture improves inventory accuracy and customer satisfaction. Additionally, regulatory requirements in industries such as healthcare and manufacturing are prompting companies to adopt AIDC solutions to ensure compliance, particularly in areas like product traceability and patient safety. Together, these factors are fostering the rapid growth of the AIDC market, making it a cornerstone technology for organizations striving to enhance accuracy, visibility, and efficiency in their data handling processes.

Scope of the Study

The report analyzes the Automatic Identification and Data Capture market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Million).

Segments



Component (Hardware, Solutions, Services)

Technology (Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Biometrics, Smart Cards, Other Technologies) Vertical (Manufacturing, Retail, Banking & Finance, Transportation & Logistics, Government, Hospitality, Other Verticals)

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hardware Component segment, which is expected to reach US$75.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11%. The Solutions Component segment is also set to grow at 11.2% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $16.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.9% CAGR to reach $32.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market such as Avery Dennison, Casio, Cognex, Datalogic, Dell and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 24 companies featured in this Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market report include:



Avery Dennison

Casio

Cognex

Datalogic

Dell

Denso Wave

Epson

Getac

Honeywell M3 Mobile



Key Attributes:

