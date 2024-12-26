Green Tech Accelerator: Driving Industrial Carbon Reduction And Sustainability With Textiles, Circular Packaging, And Smart Driving

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Textile Recycling Innovation: Circulating Waste into Treasure

Strongwises: Turning Textile Waste into Sustainable Building Materials

Strongwises transforms old clothes into eco-friendly building materials called "

E F Wood " that can be used for roofs and flooring. The company has successfully entered the international and partnered with McDonald's to recycle old clothes and plastic containers to create circular wooden walkways. With the support of Green Tech Accelerator, the team has secured grants, technical certifications, and market expansion opportunities, including plans to establish a demonstration site in Singapore to promote applications of the circular economy further.

Pade: Optical Technology for Precision Textile Sorting

Pade applies optical technology to solve the challenge of sorting used clothes, significantly improving recycling rates. After joining Green Tech Accelerator, the team gained knowledge of carbon reduction and international exhibition opportunities. They have extended their technology to smart recycling bins and handheld sorting devices, aiming to accelerate the development of a textile circular economy from the upstream recycling process.

New Circular Packaging Solutions: Reducing Waste and Expanding International Markets

PackAge+: Circular Packaging Supply Chain

PackAge+ specializes in circular packaging technology, assisting corporations like TSMC in reducing carbon emissions and integrating results into ESG reports. With Green Tech Accelerator's support, the team successfully entered the Middle Eastern market and launched Series A funding. They plan to enhance B2B applications and implement the circular economy solution in practical scenarios.

Renouvo: Agricultural Waste Transformed into Eco-Friendly Products

Renouvo converts agricultural waste like sugarcane bagasse and coffee grounds into biodegradable straws and utensils, using green energy to minimize their carbon footprint. With exports to Europe accounting for 80% of their sales, Green Tech Accelerator helped the team access the Middle Eastern market and refine their "negative carbon" concept. They plan to introduce waterproof sugarcane bags to replace plastic bags in the food industry.

Smart Driving Solution: Autonomous Services with Reduced Labor and Carbon Emission

Turing Drive: Automation for Energy Efficiency and Carbon Reduction

Turing Drive provides autonomous driving and operations management systems, applicable in ports, scenic areas, and more. These systems enhance efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Working with Green Tech Accelerator, the team quantified carbon reduction impacts with data, successfully entered the Japanese market, and partnered with local transportation companies, showcasing the global competitiveness of their technology.

Looking ahead, Green Tech Accelerator will continue to drive the adoption of carbon reduction solutions across key industries, connecting with global net-zero trends and resources, and integrating diverse green technologies for maximum impact. In alignment with policies promoting industry transformation, greenhouse gas reduction, and sustainable production, our collaborative efforts will not only deploy energy-saving and carbon-reducing technologies at practical demonstration sites but also empower supply-side startups to optimize their business models and value propositions, and enhance their marketing and R&D capabilities. For demand-side clients, we will provide robust carbon management strategies, comprehensive ESG resources, green supply chain certification, and a strong foundation for future carbon credit development.

Green Tech Accelerator aims to establish an industry co-creation platform to reshape the value proposition of startups, providing economic solutions for clients and assisting SMEs in reducing carbon emission. This initiative connects with the global green technology ecosystem and extends carbon reduction benefits to the supply chain. Green Tech Accelerator will continue to promote co-creation between startups and industries to achieve green and sustainable development.

