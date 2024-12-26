Law Offices Of Jason Turchin Investigates Negligent Security Claims For Assault Victims At Hotels In Miami

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin is investigating cases where hotel guests were assaulted due to inadequate security . Hotelshave a responsibility to protect their guests by implementing proper safety measures, including working locks, adequate lighting, and surveillance systems.

"When hotels fail to provide basic security, the consequences can be devastating," said Jason Turchin, Esq. "Victims deserve justice and accountability." The firm has handled numerous cases involving sexual assault, shootings, robbery and other violent crime claims against hotels in Miami and throughout Florida.

Common Security Failures Include:



Poorly lit hallways or parking lots

Malfunctioning locks or unsecured entrances Lack of security cameras or on-site personnel

Steps to Take if You're Assaulted at a Hotel:

Report the incident and ensure a police report is filed.Take photos of unsafe conditions and any injuries. If you see any signs posted, take photos of them as well.Get treated for physical injuries and emotional trauma.A negligent security lawyer can help you understand your rights and pursue compensation.

The Law Offices of Jason Turchin has extensive experience in negligent security cases and works to recover damages for medical bills, pain and suffering, and emotional distress. We've represented victims who were paralyzed in a shooting in Miami, victims sexually assaulted at a hotel, and other victims physically hurt because of inadequate security. If the victim dies as a result of the incident, the family could file a Miami wrongful death lawsuit for pain and suffering, funeral expenses and other damages.

For a free consultation, contact the Law Offices of Jason Turchin at 800-337-7755 or visit .

About the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

The Law Offices of Jason Turchin has represented thousands of victims nationwide. Jason Turchin, Esq. has been featured in CBS Evening News, Forbes, and Rolling Stone.

