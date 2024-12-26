عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Law Offices Of Jason Turchin Investigates Negligent Security Claims For Assault Victims At Hotels In Miami


12/26/2024 4:28:00 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin is investigating cases where hotel guests were assaulted due to inadequate security . Hotelshave a responsibility to protect their guests by implementing proper safety measures, including working locks, adequate lighting, and surveillance systems.

"When hotels fail to provide basic security, the consequences can be devastating," said Jason Turchin, Esq. "Victims deserve justice and accountability." The firm has handled numerous cases involving sexual assault, shootings, robbery and other violent crime claims against hotels in Miami and throughout Florida.

Common Security Failures Include:

  • Poorly lit hallways or parking lots
  • Malfunctioning locks or unsecured entrances
  • Lack of security cameras or on-site personnel

Steps to Take if You're Assaulted at a Hotel:

  • Contact Law Enforcement: Report the incident and ensure a police report is filed.
  • Document the Scene:
    Take photos of unsafe conditions and any injuries. If you see any signs posted, take photos of them as well.
  • Seek Medical Attention: Get treated for physical injuries and emotional trauma.
  • Consult an Attorney:
    A negligent security lawyer can help you understand your rights and pursue compensation.

    The Law Offices of Jason Turchin has extensive experience in negligent security cases and works to recover damages for medical bills, pain and suffering, and emotional distress. We've represented victims who were paralyzed in a shooting in Miami, victims sexually assaulted at a hotel, and other victims physically hurt because of inadequate security. If the victim dies as a result of the incident, the family could file a Miami wrongful death lawsuit for pain and suffering, funeral expenses and other damages.

    For a free consultation, contact the Law Offices of Jason Turchin at 800-337-7755 or visit .

    About the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

    The Law Offices of Jason Turchin has represented thousands of victims nationwide. Jason Turchin, Esq. has been featured in CBS Evening News, Forbes, and Rolling Stone.

    SOURCE Law Offices of Jason Turchin

    WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
    Newsrooms &
    Influencers 9k+
    Digital Media
    Outlets 270k+
    Journalists
    Opted In GET STARTED

    MENAFN26122024003732001241ID1109031248


    • PR Newswire

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search