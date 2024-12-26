TESSAN Teams Up With One Tree Planted To Launch Global Tree Planting Initiative

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Alex, the CEO of TESSAN, emphasized the brand's dedication to fostering meaningful connections, not only between people and places but also between humanity and the planet. "We are excited to join One Tree Planted to make contribution to global reforestation," said Alex. "Our journey at TESSAN is not just about creating innovative charging solutions. It is about establishing meaningful connections, and planting trees is one of the most direct actions to forge this bond. Through our collaboration with One Tree Planted, we aim to strengthen our connection with the Earth and encourage travelers using our products to seize every opportunity to engage in climate action, truly exploring the world and building a green connection with the planet."

One Tree Planted is committed to global tree planting and forest restoration efforts. The organization operates with a mission to engage transparently and effectively in worldwide forest conservation by planting one tree for every dollar donated. Their initiatives span the globe, striving to enhance ecosystem sustainability.

The shared vision between TESSAN and One Tree Planted has brought their collaboration to reality. TESSAN consistently prioritizes its responsibility to protect and maintain resources for future generations. In August, TESSAN received ClimatePartner certification, elevating its dedication to sustainability by assessing the carbon footprint of its products, setting targets for emission reduction, and persistently striving to meet these objectives.

Even before this certification, TESSAN has been dedicated to reducing carbon emissions by integrating sustainability principles throughout its product lifecycle. The company promotes a low-carbon lifestyle, encouraging eco-friendly practices in product development and employee habits.

Moreover, in partnership with ClimatePartner, TESSAN has backed a biogas initiative in Nepal, effectively neutralizing 386 tons of CO2 equivalent. This project transforms cow manure combined with water into biogas via anaerobic digestion, substituting firewood for cooking and aiding in the reduction of deforestation.

TESSAN has long championed climate action within the travel charging industry. Its sustainability efforts encompass eco-friendly product designs crafted from recycled and biodegradable materials, green manufacturing processes that prioritize energy efficiency and waste reduction, and sustainable packaging made from environmentally friendly materials. The company also emphasizes transparency in its supply chain to encourage responsible sourcing practices.

TESSAN's brand philosophy, "The Journey Begins at Home," underscores the importance of protecting and preserving the planet as it is everyone's home. Through compact product designs, minimalist packaging, and the use of renewable materials, TESSAN is dedicated to promoting the belief in "Charging for a Greener Future" to travelers around the globe. With a global user base exceeding 20 million, the brand's vision of a climate-friendly journey continues to gain widespread acceptance.

About TESSAN

TESSAN, a trusted partner in charging solutions, is committed to enriching experiences both at home and during travel. The brand offers a wide array of products, including multifunctional power strips, travel adapters, wall extenders, and smart home devices. Supported by a robust R&D and production team, TESSAN develops innovative socket products for users across the globe. With the trust of over 20 million users, TESSAN empowers their journeys from home to every destination, promoting environmentally conscious electricity usage.

For more information, visit or the TESSAN Amazon store

