E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Launches AI Robotic Automatic Cleaning Equipment For Intelligent Cleaning Of Public Places

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FUZHOU, China, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH ) (the "Company" or "eHome"), an integrated home services provider in China, announced today that it has introduced AI robotic automatic cleaning equipment for public place cleaning projects commissioned by e-Home to realise intelligent cleaning services in public places.

With the growing demand for domestic services in society, how to improve the quality of service and optimise the allocation of human resources with the help of modern technology has become an urgent problem. Domestic service industry is the industry of high personnel cost, society and the industry population aging seriously, forcing the industry to accelerate into the unmanned. Because the traditional urban service mode supervision is difficult, low efficiency and other problems,

e-home will use unmanned AI robot automatic cleaning equipment in public places, through the "smart car, intelligent road, flexible network" to establish unmanned intelligent city services. The intelligent transformation of the domestic service industry is not only a technological innovation, but also a redefinition of the traditional way of service.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: "E-Home has introduced AI robotic cleaning equipment in public place cleaning projects to solve the current situation of tight supply and demand of frontline workers. In other words, with the adoption of unmanned cleaning technology, domestic and other services have been transformed from traditional drudgery to intellectual work, injecting new vitality into the rejuvenation of the team in the domestic service industry, improving the competitiveness and attractiveness of the industry, and achieving sustainable development. At the same time to improve work efficiency, so that public places cleaning more efficient and automated, this initiative can significantly reduce the intensity of manual labour, and further improve the profitability of the enterprise."

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China.

The company is mainly involved in: 1. Home appliances, smart home installation, maintenance; 2. Housekeeping, nannies, maternity matron and cleaning services; 3. Internet aging + home care; 4. Units of public places cleaning. After years of development, E-Home has formed two main business channels, ToB and ToC, with two important subsidiaries.

Two main channels: 1. The

ToC business to nanny, maternity matron, home care, cleaning, repair, maintenance of family integrated services. 2. The ToB business to public cleaning.

Significant Subsidiary: Chuangying: presidential training, internal training, corporate consulting and counseling, and policy counseling. E-Home has been a comprehensive service enterprise for family life! We have always adhered to the "solving every issue of customers with heart"business philosophy, adhere to do the industry benchmark. For more information, visit the Company's website at

.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company's future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.

SOURCE E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED