I-ESG Accelerates Expansion Into The Middle East With Abu Dhabi Entity Establishment

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- i -ESG , an AI/Big Data-driven ESG solutions provider, announced the establishment of a joint venture in Abu Dhabi, UAE, marking a significant step in its expansion into the Middle Eastern market. The company plans to initiate Proof of Concept (PoC) projects with both public and private sectors in the region to solidify its foothold.

Emerging from a global trading conglomerate's in-house venture program, i-ESG addresses the growing challenges organizations face in complying with complex ESG regulations by offering tailored ESG data management solutions. Built upon insights from over 100 corporate interviews, i-ESG's solution has proven its value in diverse markets, including the UAE, the US, Singapore, Japan, and Australia, successfully completing market validation across five countries.

Leveraging AI and Big Data technologies, i-ESG's solutions streamline ESG data collection, monitoring, and improvement processes, enabling companies to efficiently respond to global ESG regulations and demands. With its Abu Dhabi entity, the company aims to deliver localized ESG solutions tailored to the unique needs of the Middle Eastern market.

i-ESG has strengthened its regional presence through consistent participation in GITEX for three consecutive years as a featured expert panelist. Notably, it was the only private-sector digital ESG solutions provider invited to join the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) in their ESG policy project as a business practitioner. The company is also in discussions with leading local energy firms to advance ESG data management in the Oil & Gas and power sectors, while collaborating with financial and platform companies to co-develop sustainability-focused services.

Bell Kim, CEO of i-ESG, stated,“The support from government and industry associations, including the Korea Software Industry Association (KOSA), has been instrumental in accelerating our market validation and entry. With the establishment of our Abu Dhabi entity and the initiation of PoCs, we aim to secure our position as the leading ESG solutions provider in the Middle East, bridging public and private sector collaborations across the region.”

