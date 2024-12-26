Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Market Report 2024 -2029: A New Very Large And Sustainable Market For Covid Related Diagnostics Is Emerging

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diagnostic Market: Forecast by Technology, Product, and Country, with Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pandemic may be over but COVID-19 is here to stay. Multiple competitors are vying for a very lucrative future for respiratory diagnostics.

A new dynamic is emerging for COVID-19 based diagnostics. Testing is moving into physicians' offices and even into the home. Saliva tests? Handheld multiplex testers? Home-based testing sticks? And what about the Workplace market where safety is paramount? And what happens to the large laboratory capacity that was built up to handle a pandemic now in decline? Learn all about these changing markets in our latest report.

Revenue, technology, products and channels. They are all looked at in this complete report that provides detailed breakdowns by country and region. Get on top of the situation quickly with Market Guides and Situation Analysis.

This research makes you the expert in your organization. The report includes five year market forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guidance for Executives

1.3 Guidance for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Pandemics?

2.2 The Role of Zoonosis

2.3 Market Definition

2.4 Methodology

2.5 Historical Perspective on Pandemics

3 The Pandemic Overview

3.1 What is a Virus?

3.1.1 Is a Virus Alive?

3.1.2 Viral Structure

3.1.3 The Viral Genome

3.1.4 Viral Mutation

3.2 The Coronavirus

3.2.1 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)

3.2.2 Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)

3.2.3 COVID-19. The SARS CoV 2 Virus.

3.2.3.1 Signs and Symptoms

3.2.3.2 Transmission

3.2.3.3 Diagnosis

3.2.3.4 Prevention

3.2.3.5 Management

3.2.3.6 Prognosis

3.2.3.7 A Note on Global Statistics Reporting

3.3 Pandemic Diagnostics

3.3.1 Risk Management - Spark and Spread

3.3.2 Dx Technology - Nucleic Acid-Based

3.3.3 Dx Technology - Immunoassay

3.3.4 Time to Market and Preparedness Issues

4 Industry Structure

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.5 Pathology Supplier

4.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

4.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

4.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

4.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

4.1.10 Audit Body

4.1.11 Certification Body

5 Diagnostic Company Profiles

5.1 Advanced Biological Laboratories

5.2 Abbott Laboratories

5.3 Accel Diagnostics

5.4 Accelerate Diagnostics

5.5 Access Bio

5.6 ADT Biotech

5.7 Agilent

5.8 Altona Diagnostics

5.9 Alveo Technologies

5.10 Anatolia Geneworks

5.11 Anitoa

5.12 Applied BioCode

5.13 Applied DNA Sciences

5.14 Aureum Diagnostics

5.15 Aurora Biomed

5.16 Aus Diagnostics

5.17 Autobio Diagnostics

5.18 Autonomous Medical Devices

5.19 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

5.20 Becton, Dickinson and Company

5.21 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

5.22 BillionToOne

5.23 Binx Health

5.24 Biocartis

5.25 Biodesix Inc.

5.26 BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)

5.27 BioGX

5.28 Biolidics Ltd

5.29 bioMerieux Diagnostics

5.30 Bioneer Corporation

5.31 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

5.32 Bio-Reference Laboratories

5.33 Boditech Med, Inc

5.34 Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

5.35 Celemics

5.36 Cepheid (Danaher)

5.37 Cerstest Biotec

5.38 Chembio

5.39 Co Diagnostics

5.40 Color Genomics

5.41 CTK Biotech

5.42 Cube Dx

5.43 Cue Health

5.44 Curetis (OpGen)

5.45 Detect

5.46 Diagenode Diagnostics (Hologic)

5.47 Diasorin S.p.A.

5.48 Domus Diagnostics

5.49 Ellume

5.50 Enzo Biochem

5.51 Everywell

5.52 Fluxergy

5.53 Fujirebio

5.54 Fulgent Genetics

5.55 Fusion Genomics.

5.56 Fyr Diagnostics

5.57 Genedrive

5.58 Genetic Signatures

5.59 GenMark Dx (Roche)

5.60 Genomadix

5.61 Gold Standard Diagnostics

5.62 Hologic

5.63 Illumina

5.64 Immunexpress

5.65 Inflammatix

5.66 Innova Medical Group

5.67 J&J Innovative Medicine

5.68 Karius

5.69 Laboratory Corporation of America

5.70 Letsgetchecked

5.71 LightDeck Diagnostics

5.72 LumiraDx

5.73 Mammoth Biosciences

5.74 Mayo Clinic Laboratories

5.75 Meep

5.76 Meridian Bioscience

5.77 Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

5.78 Molbio Diagnostics

5.79 NanoDx

5.80 Nanomix

5.81 Novacyt

5.82 Nuclein

5.83 OnsiteGene

5.84 OraSure Technologies

5.85 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

5.86 Prenetics

5.87 Primerdesign (Novacyt)

5.88 Prominex

5.89 Proof Diagnostics

5.90 Qiagen

5.91 QuantuMDx

5.92 Quest Diagnostics

5.93 QuidelOrtho

5.94 Randox Toxicology

5.95 R-Biopharm AG

5.96 Revvity

5.97 Roche Diagnostics

5.98 Salignostics

5.99 Scope Fluidics

5.100 SD Biosensor

5.101 Seegene

5.102 Sekisui Diagnostics

5.103 Sherlock Biosciences

5.104 Siemens Healthineers

5.105 Singular Genomics

5.106 Sona Nanotech

5.107 SpeeDx

5.108 Standard BioTools

5.109 Streamline Scientific

5.110 Talis Biomedical

5.111 Thermo Fisher Scientific

5.112 Ultima Genomics

5.113 Uniogen

5.114 Vela Diagnostics

5.115 Veredus Laboratories

5.116 Vircell

5.117 Visby Medical

5.118 Wantai Biopharm

5.119 YD Diagnostics

5.120 Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

6 COVID-19 Diagnostics Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 Impact of Long COVID Revealed

6.3 QuidelOrtho Receives Clearance for Home COVID-19 Test

6.4 SEKISUI Dx Receives EAU for the OSOM Flu SARS-CoV-2 Combo Test

6.5 Johns Hopkins Shows COVID-19 Tests Done at Home Are Reliable

6.6 Walgreens Offers COVID-19 and Flu Testing

6.7 Home Test to Treat program extends nationwide

6.8 New test for long COVID-19 Possible

6.9 Labcorp Gets Approval for Sequencing-Based COVID Test

6.10 Post-Pandemic, Patients Savvy About ID Diagnostics

6.11 Discover Labs Obtains EUA for RT-PCR COVID Test

6.12 Sensible Dx to Launch 10-Minute POC PCR System

6.13 Aptitude Medical Systems Aiming for At-Home Market

6.14 Qorvo To Emerge as More Than a COVID Company

6.15 End of COVID-19 Emergency Lowers Diagnostics Revenue

6.16 FDA Issues EUA for GenBody At-Home COVID Test

6.17 CTK Biotech Gets EAU for At-Home COVID Antigen Test

6.18 FDA Grants EAU for Premier Medical At-Home COVID Assay

6.19 QuidelOrtho Seeks Home Testing Contract

6.20 Aptitude Medical Gets EUA for Over-the-Counter COVID Saliva MDx

6.21 Siemens Healthineers Gains CE Marks for Seasonal Viral Assays

6.22 NanoDx Prepares for POC Platform Commercialization With TBI, COVID Tests

6.23 North American Dx Recalls Covid Rapid Antigen Tests

6.24 Domus Dx to Launch OC Diagnostics Test System

6.25 Becton Dickinson, ReturnSafe Collaborate on COVID-19 Testing

6.26 Mammoth Biosciences High-Throughput CRISPR-Based COVID Test Gets FDA EUA 301

6.27 At-Home COVID Test Coverage

6.28 LuminUltra Wins 500-Site CDC Wastewater Testing Contract

6.29 Sense Biodetection to Debut Instrument-Free Point-of-Care MDx

6.30 Tests Called Back

7 The Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics

7.1 Global Market Overview by Country

7.2 Global Market by Technology - Overview

7.3 Global Market by Product - Overview

7.4 Global Market by Channel - Overview

8 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets - By Technology

8.1 PCR

8.2 PCR Multiplex

8.3 Sequencing

8.4 Antibody

8.5 Antigen

9 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets - By Product

9.1 Instruments

9.2 Reagents & Kits

9.3 Extraction

9.4 Collection

10 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets - By Channel

10.1 Public

10.2 Hospital

10.3 Clinic

10.4 Workplace

10.5 DTC/OTC

10.6 Wastewater

11 Appendix

11.1 U.S., Europe, Asia Approved COVID-19 Assays

