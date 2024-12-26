(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The research makes you the expert in your organization. Make decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data.

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metagenomic 2025-2029 - Global Market Analysis and Forecasts by Applications, Technologies, Product and User, with Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Unlimited growth potential? A Game Changer? It is not exaggeration. Metagenomic assays could change the way medical treatment is done. Learn all about it in this research report.

The role of genetics in health and disease is just now being understood. This new knowledge, combined with lower costs is driving a new type of genetic testing. Metagenomic Testing looks at all the genetic material in a sample. In the process it learns about infection, cancer, antimicrobial resistance, and the patient genome. It's a whole new approach. Chronic infection? Find out the real culprits.

Secrets of the microbiome and gut health? Metagenomics has the answers. In everything from human medical treatment to wastewater studies this new approach is creating startling answers - and finding new kinds of organisms and pathogens in the process. Already some minor medical miracles have been accomplished. This report looks at the technology, the applications, the users and the types of products that will be sold. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.

Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What is Metagenomics?

2.2 Market Definition

2.3 Methodology

2.4 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.4.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.4.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.4.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

2.5 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics

3 Market Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Pathology Supplier

3.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.1.10 Audit Body

3.1.11 Certification Body

3.2 Metagenomics Applications

3.2.1 Clinical Metagenomics

3.2.2 Diagnostic Use

3.2.3 Syndromic Multiplex vs. Metagenomic Testing

3.2.4 Antimicrobial Resistance

3.2.5 Managing the Microbiome

3.2.6 Public Health Use

3.3 Clinical Industry Structure

3.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share

3.3.2 Economies of Scale

3.3.3 Hospital vs. Central Lab

3.3.4 Physician Office Lab's

3.3.5 Physician's and POCT

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 A New Approach to Diagnostics

4.1.2 The Aging Effect

4.1.3 The Known and the Unknown

4.1.4 A Research Bonanza

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

4.2.2 Lower Costs

4.2.3 Testing usage analysis curtailing growth

4.2.4 Wellness has a downside

4.3 Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

4.3.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

4.3.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point of Care

4.3.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

4.3.5 PCR Takes Command

4.3.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

4.3.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

4.3.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

4.3.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.3.10 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

5 Metagenomics Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments

5.1.1 Importance of This Section

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 Delve Bio Showing Delivers Greater Diagnostic Yield

5.3 Sewage metagenomics potentially allows surveillance

5.4 Rapid metagenomics to reduce AMR and sepsis

5.5 UK and U.S. Use Metagenomics for Biothreat Assessment

5.6 Phase Genomics Metagenomics Innovation Award

5.7 New Method for Human Gut Assessment

5.8 Metagenomic sequencing Used for Pneumonia Care

5.9 Sepsis Study Shows Metagenomic Clinical Value

5.10 Delve Bio to Develop Metagenomic Sequencing Dx

5.11 Metagenomics Could be a Game-changer

5.12 Model Predicts Millions of Metagenomic Proteins

5.13 Microbiome Analysis May Yield False Results

5.14 Gut microbiome at center of Parkinson's disease

5.15 MicroGenDx, Evvy Partner for Metagenomic Test

5.16 Diagnostic accuracy of metagenomic NGS

5.17 Metagenomics implicates the gut microbiome

5.18 Charities Award $2M for Metagenomic Pathogen Research

5.19 Cost-effective metagenomic HiFi sequencing

5.20 Microbiome Links Uncovered

5.21 Metagenomi Named an Endpoints 11 Winner

5.22 Biotia Raises $8M in Series A Financing

6 Profiles of Key Companies

6.1 Arc Bio

6.2 BaseClear

6.3 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

6.4 Biome Makers

6.5 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

6.7 CosmosID

6.8 Element Biosciences

6.9 Fusion Genomics.

6.10 Helix OpCo

6.11 Illumina

6.12 Institute for Metagenomics

6.13 Karius

6.14 Metabiomics Corp

6.15 Metagenomi

6.16 MetaSUB International Consortium

6.17 Microbiome Insights

6.18 MicroGenDx

6.19 Molecular Stethoscope

6.20 Norgen Biotek Corp.

6.21 Noscendo

6.22 Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

6.23 One Codex

6.24 OraSure Technologies

6.25 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

6.26 Pacific Biosciences

6.27 PathoQuest S.A.

6.28 Perkin Elmer

6.29 Promega

6.30 Qiagen

6.31 Second Genome

6.32 Siemens Healthineers

6.33 Sysmex

6.34 Takara Bio

6.35 Ultima Genomics

6.36 Zymo Research Corp

7 Global Market Size

7.1 Global Market by Country

7.2 Global Market by Application

7.3 Global Market by Technology

7.4 Global Market by Product

7.5 Global Market by User

8 Market Sizes by Application

8.1 Clinical Market

8.2 Microbiome Market

8.3 Agriculture Market

8.4 Industrial & Other Market

9 Market Sizes by Technology

9.1 16srRNA Market

9.2 Shotgun Market

9.3 WGS Market

10 Market Sizes by Product

10.1 Instruments Market

10.2 Reagents and Kits Market

10.3 Software Market

10.4 Services Market

11 Market Sizes by User

11.1 Academic Market

11.2 Clinical Market

11.3 Pharmaceutical Market

12 Appendices

12.1 United States Medicare System: Laboratory Fees Schedule

12.2 The Most Used IVD Assays

12.3 The Highest Grossing Assays

