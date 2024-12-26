(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



BANGKOK, THAILAND Media OutReach Newswire 26 December 2024 - PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC) has been ranked No. 1 in the chemicals business category of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World Index for the sixth consecutive year by S&P Global. This recognition reflects GC's adherence to global standards in sustainable business operations, focusing on Environmental, Social, Governance, and economic (ESG) principles. GC continues to advance balanced sustainability across all dimensions and is committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.









Mr. Narongsak Jiwakanun, CEO of GC, stated, 'This achievement underscores GC's unwavering commitment to being a global leader in sustainability. Being ranked No. 1 in the chemicals business category for six consecutive years as the first and only company in the world reflects our dedication to conducting transparent business practices, prioritizing the interests of all stakeholders, and driving social and environmental progress in tandem. GC firmly believes that sustainability cannot be achieved in isolation; it requires collaboration across all sectors to create meaningful, long-term positive impacts and lay a solid foundation for society at national and global levels.'

GC has set a goal of becoming a low-carbon or Net Zero Company by 2050. The company continue to foster sustainability throughout its business value chain, driving collaboration with all sectors to support the transition to sustainability. At the heart of this effort lies the Sustainable Supply Chain strategy, which has been instrumental in maintaining GC's position as the No. 1 global leader in sustainable business, as recognized by the DJSI for six consecutive years. GC integrates sustainability principles into its supply chain management as a core strategy to strengthen the organization. This approach encompasses business partners, suppliers, surrounding communities, and all stakeholders, aligning operations with the GC Supplier Code of Conduct. By doing so, GC enhances its competitive edge in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) while fostering shared benefits throughout the supply chain.

E: Environment

GC collaborates with partners and businesses to achieve decarbonization goals in the supply chain. This includes implementing Circular Economy principles to reduce waste and minimize energy consumption while improving resource efficiency.

S: Social

The company emphasizes human rights across all dimensions, ensuring comprehensive care for employees, partners, and contractors through Human Rights Due Diligence processes. This includes labor rights, environmental considerations, and community well-being. GC also supports initiatives to enhance the quality of life in local communities.

G: Governance

GC upholds strong corporate governance, conducting business with ethics, respect for rights, and accountability to shareholders and stakeholders. It evaluates sustainability-related issues through the lens of Double Materiality, considering both business impacts and stakeholder expectations. GC ensures transparent and verifiable management of material issues, adhering to International Disclosure Standards for accountability and reporting.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are globally recognized benchmarks for assessing corporate sustainability. These indices evaluate the performance of over 3,500 large companies worldwide and are ranked by S&P Global. DJSI serves as a key metric for measuring the effectiveness of business operations aligned with sustainable development principles. GC's ranking as the No. 1 company in the chemicals business category for six consecutive years highlights its ability to deliver sustainable returns while instilling confidence among global investors.

