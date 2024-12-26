Pakistan Celebrated 148Th Birth Anniversary Of Founding Father

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (NNN-APP) – Pakistan yesterday, celebrated the 148th birthday of the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Born on Dec 25, 1876, Jinnah led a movement to get a separate homeland for the Muslims of the British-ruled Indian subcontinent in 1947.

The day dawned with gun salutes in the country's and provincial capitals, with the national flag hoisting atop all public and private buildings, while special prayers for Pakistan's advancement, prosperity, and togetherness were held in mosques across the country.

Besides that, special events and activities were held, including exhibitions, conferences, seminars, and cultural gatherings in various cities, to remember the founding father.

A change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Jinnah, in the southern port city of Karachi, where cadets from the Pakistan Military Academy took over guard duties from the Pakistan Air Force.

Paying homage to the founder of Pakistan, President Asif Ali Zardari, reaffirmed his country's commitment to building a Pakistan that reflects Jinnah's vision of a democratic, inclusive and prosperous nation.

“Jinnah's dream of a peaceful and moderate Pakistan obliges us to promote harmony within and beyond our borders,” the president said in his message, on the occasion, calling upon the nation to work harder by upholding the values of social justice, economic equity, and the rule of law.

Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif said that, Jinnah's life continued to inspire countless people, as a visionary lawyer, principled statesman, steadfast politician, and charismatic leader.

“He (Jinnah) achieved what many thought impossible and gifted us our homeland – Pakistan,” the prime minister said.– NNN-APP