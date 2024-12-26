Kazakh Foreign Minister Expresses Condolences Over Azal Plane Crash
12/26/2024 3:09:35 AM
Deputy prime Minister and foreign minister of Kazakhstan Murat
Nurtleu made a phone call to his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun
Bayramov, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's
MFA.
During the call, Murat Nurtleu expressed deep sorrow over the
tragic crash of an Azerbaijan airlines aircraft in Aktau,
Kazakhstan:
"The Kazakh minister expressed deep condolences to the families
of those who died in the crash and to the friendly and brotherly
people of Azerbaijan. It was noted that from the first moments of
the accident, Kazakhstan's emergency services were fully mobilised
and participated in eliminating the consequences of the crash. It
was reported that an investigation team was created to investigate
the causes of the accident and appropriate measures were
taken."
In response, Jeyhun Bayramov thanked his Kazakh counterpart for
the heartfelt condolences and expressed his own condolences to the
families of the Kazakh citizens who lost their lives in the crash.
He also extended his gratitude for Kazakhstan's immediate support
and assistance.
