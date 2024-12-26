Kazakh Foreign Minister Expresses Condolences Over Azal Plane Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Deputy prime and foreign minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu made a phone call to his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's MFA.

During the call, Murat Nurtleu expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of an Azerbaijan aircraft in Aktau, Kazakhstan:

"The Kazakh minister expressed deep condolences to the families of those who died in the crash and to the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan. It was noted that from the first moments of the accident, Kazakhstan's emergency services were fully mobilised and participated in eliminating the consequences of the crash. It was reported that an investigation team was created to investigate the causes of the accident and appropriate measures were taken."

In response, Jeyhun Bayramov thanked his Kazakh counterpart for the heartfelt condolences and expressed his own condolences to the families of the Kazakh citizens who lost their lives in the crash. He also extended his gratitude for Kazakhstan's immediate support and assistance.