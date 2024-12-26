Mrna Vaccines And Therapeutics Market Expected To Reach USD 253.83 Billion By 2034, With 16.7% CAGR From 2025 To 2034 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global for mRNA vaccines and therapeutics is expanding due to the rising incidence of chronic illnesses worldwide. New York, USA, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview The market for mRNA vaccines and therapeutics is poised to grow, according to the latest research study by Polaris Market Research. The mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market size was valued at USD 54.32 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 253.83 billion by 2034. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.7% during 2025–2034. Market Introduction Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) is a type of single-stranded RNA that acts as a basis for protein synthesis in the cells. mRNA and therapeutics combine the desirable immunological properties and work by introducing a mRNA strand corresponding to a single protein. Cells then use the mRNA to produce the viral protein. After this, the immune system responds to it by developing specific proteins called antibodies. Antibodies help the body fight infection by recognizing and binding to antigens, which are sugars or proteins found on the surface of pathogens or toxins. Once produced, the antibodies stay in the body even after the pathogen or virus has been destroyed. Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Report: Market Report Scope

Market Size Value in 2024 USD 54.32 billion Market Size Value in 2025 USD 63.28 billion Revenue Forecast by 2034 USD 253.83 billion CAGR 16.7% from 2025 to 2034 Base Year 2024 Historical Data 2020–2023 Forecast Period 2025–2034

Market Key Players

The leading market participants are focusing on R&D to expand their product offerings. Also, they are adopting several strategic initiatives to expand their global presence.

A few of the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market key players are:



Pfizer Inc.

Moderna, Inc.

BioNTech SE

GlaxoSmithKline

CureVac N.V.

AstraZeneca

Kernal Biologics

Pantherna Therapeutics

pHion Therapeutics

Recode Therapeutics Strand Therapeutics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Rising R&D Initiatives and Strategic Partnerships : The leading market participants and key companies are increasingly focusing on R&D and strategic partnerships to accelerate the development of new mRNA vaccines. They are pooling expertise, technologies, and talent to overcome manufacturing and scientific challenges. Thus, the growing focus on R&D and the adoption of strategic partnerships is fueling the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market development.

Increased Regulatory Approvals : Regulatory approvals play a crucial role in building public confidence and encouraging broader applications of mRNA vaccines in healthcare. In addition, they pave the way for additional investments in mRNA vaccines and therapeutics, research, development, and production infrastructure, facilitating mass manufacturing of innovative products.

Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases : The rising prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide has prompted market participants to develop vaccines that can adapt to various virus variants. This, in turn, has fueled the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market demand across the globe.

Regional Overview

The research report offers market insights into all the key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America : North America dominated the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market in 2024. The regional market dominance is primarily fueled by the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure and significant investments in research and development. In addition, high awareness of medical technologies and a strong regulatory framework further contribute to the robust growth of the market in the region.

Asia Pacific : The Asia Pacific mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The increasing investments in biotechnology and the growing prevalence of infectious diseases are driving the demand for mRNA vaccines and therapeutics in Asia Pacific. Strategic partnerships and collaborations have further accelerated the innovation and production of mRNA vaccines in the region.





Market Segmentation

By Type Outlook



Self-Amplifying mRNA-based Vaccines Conventional Non-Amplifying mRNA-Based Vaccines

By Application Outlook



Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases Others

By Treatment Type Outlook



Monoclonal Antibody

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy Other

By End User Outlook



Research Laboratories and Organizations

Hospitals

Clinics Others

By Regional Outlook



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

