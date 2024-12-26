Russian Army Loses 1,540 Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past Day
12/26/2024 2:09:08 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to December 26, 2024, amounted to about 780,860 people, including 1,540 people over the past day.
According to Ukrinform, this is stated on the facebook page of the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine.
Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 9,630 (+2) Russian tanks, 1,933 (+10) armored combat vehicles, 2,357 (+24) artillery systems, 1,256 (+0) MLRS, 1,031 (+1) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft , and 329 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 20,971 (+63), cruise missiles - 3,003 (+55), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 32,180 (+63), special equipment - 3,667 (+0).
The data is being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 25, as of 22:00, 211 combat clashes with Russian troops were recorded at the front.
