Plane Crash To Be Investigated Jointly By Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, And Brazil.

Qabil Ashirov
A delegation from the State Civil Aviation Agency of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) has
traveled to Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing
Kazakhstan's transport Ministry.
"In accordance with the rules for presenting and investigating
information on aviation incidents and accidents, the Ministry of
Transport has established an Aviation Incident Investigation
Commission. Employees from the Ministry's Aviation Incidents and
Accident Investigation Department are on-site conducting
investigation activities. Representatives from Azerbaijan's State
Civil Aviation Agency and "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) are also
present in Kazakhstan," the Ministry's statement reads.
The statement also notes that Azerbaijani representatives are
conducting the investigation in close cooperation at the incident
site.
"Additionally, representatives from the "Embraer" aircraft
manufacturer and CENIPA (Brazilian Aviation Incidents and Accident
Investigation Center) have flown to Kazakhstan. The Government
Commission, led by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbaev, includes
Transport Minister Marat Karabayev, Deputy Transport Minister
Talqat Lastaev, Director of the Department of Investigation of
Transport Incidents and Accidents Nurjan Malayev, Chairman of the
Civil Aviation Committee Saltanat Tompayeva, and Director General
of "Qazaeronavigation" JSC Nurjan Akhmetov," the Ministry
added.
It should be noted that the previous day, the "Embraer 190"
passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km from Aktau
airport.
The "Embraer 190" aircraft, operating the Baku-Grozny route and
crashed near the city of Aktau, had 62 passengers and 5 crew
members, totaling 67 people.
According to the latest information, among the passengers, there
were 37 Azerbaijani citizens, of whom 23 died, and 14 survived.
There were 3 citizens from Kyrgyzstan, all of whom survived.
Additionally, there were 16 Russian citizens, 7 of whom died, and 9
survived. Six passengers from Kazakhstan died in the crash.
Among the crew members, both pilots were killed, while the other
3 crew members survived.
