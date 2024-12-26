Plane Crash To Be Investigated Jointly By Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, And Brazil.

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A delegation from the State Civil Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) has traveled to Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing Kazakhstan's Ministry.

"In accordance with the rules for presenting and investigating information on aviation incidents and accidents, the of Transport has established an Aviation Incident Investigation Commission. Employees from the Ministry's Aviation Incidents and Accident Investigation Department are on-site conducting investigation activities. Representatives from Azerbaijan's State Civil Aviation Agency and "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) are also present in Kazakhstan," the Ministry's statement reads.

The statement also notes that Azerbaijani representatives are conducting the investigation in close cooperation at the incident site.

"Additionally, representatives from the "Embraer" aircraft manufacturer and CENIPA (Brazilian Aviation Incidents and Accident Investigation Center) have flown to Kazakhstan. The Government Commission, led by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbaev, includes Transport Minister Marat Karabayev, Deputy Transport Minister Talqat Lastaev, Director of the Department of Investigation of Transport Incidents and Accidents Nurjan Malayev, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee Saltanat Tompayeva, and Director General of "Qazaeronavigation" JSC Nurjan Akhmetov," the Ministry added.

It should be noted that the previous day, the "Embraer 190" passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km from Aktau airport.

The "Embraer 190" aircraft, operating the Baku-Grozny route and crashed near the city of Aktau, had 62 passengers and 5 crew members, totaling 67 people.

According to the latest information, among the passengers, there were 37 Azerbaijani citizens, of whom 23 died, and 14 survived. There were 3 citizens from Kyrgyzstan, all of whom survived. Additionally, there were 16 Russian citizens, 7 of whom died, and 9 survived. Six passengers from Kazakhstan died in the crash.

Among the crew members, both pilots were killed, while the other 3 crew members survived.