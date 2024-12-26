Sockcoin Announces Memecoin Listing On January 2 And Successful Solidproof Audit & KYC

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Callian Var, France, 26th December 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , SockCoin , an AI-powered memecoin, has announced several important developments, including official dates for its launch, token listings, and remarkable audit and KYC results from Solidproof. The project is in full-fledged progress. Notably, the team aims to build a decentralized ecosystem with staking, farming, airdrops, and other fun features for its rapidly growing community.

SockCoin's adventure started on December 23, 2024, when it launched its much-anticipated presale. The community-centered project plans to create a solid community where everyone gets plenty of“Socks” tokens. In fact, the team announced that 70% of the total supply of $SOCKS tokens is reserved for the community.

SockCoin will be listed on January 2, 2025, on P2B, one of the industry's top centralized exchanges. The memecoin has a lucrative business plan involving a large liquidity pool to take commissions on every BUY and SELL transaction within the SockCoin ecosystem. Building a massive liquidity pool will help the memecoin's value increase in the long run.

Another important development for SockCoin is its listing on DEXTool , the world's leading DeFi app for trading. This event will also take place on January 2, 2025. More importantly, it aligns with the project's mission to deliver a fun DeFi experience within a secure, transparent, and trustworthy environment.

Both the listing on P2B and on DEXTools will involve massive airdrops to kick off 2025 in style.

Last but not least, SockCoin announced the successful completion of a smart contract audit and KYC verification for its team with Solidproof. This event marks a landmark occasion for SockCoin, increasing the project's credibility and authenticity. Solidproof is one of the industry's top auditors and a reliable gatekeeper. The German-based company even included SockCoin in its TrustNet database, which consists of rigorously checked, trustworthy projects.

SockCoin continues to build for a stellar future that should“take it to the moon.” The team announced that every transaction will involve rewards, burns, and guaranteed liquidity. Moreover, $SOCKS holders will become part of the SockArmy, a DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) that will control the project's future.

About SockCoin

SockCoin is a rising memecoin built on the BNB Chain, a highly lucrative blockchain for Web3 dApps with massive user bases. The project takes a laidback, humorous approach to DeFi and invites memecoin enthusiasts to onboard it on an engaging adventure.

SockCoin is getting ready for its official listings on P2B and DEXTools on January 2, 2025. Memecoin fans who are interested in this project should keep an eye on this date as it will involve a mega airdrop on the same day.

You can visit SockCoin at its official websit or follow the platform on its dedicated social media channels: X (Twitter | Telegra | TikTo | Instagram |