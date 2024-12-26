UN Adopts Milestone Treaty Against Cybercrime

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





The legally binding acknowledges the significant risks posed by the misuse of information and communications technologies

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 26 (NNN-XINHUA) - The United Nations General Assembly adopted the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, a landmark global treaty that will bolster international cooperation in the fight against such crimes.

It has been the first international criminal justice treaty negotiated among UN member states in over 20 years.

The legally binding convention acknowledges the significant risks posed by the misuse of information and communications technologies, which enable criminal activities on an unprecedented scale, speed and scope.

It highlights the adverse impacts such crimes can have on states, enterprises and the well-being of individuals and society, and focuses on protecting them from offences such as terrorism, human trafficking, drug smuggling and online financial crimes.

The document also recognises the growing impact of cybercrime on victims and prioritises justice, especially for vulnerable groups.

It underscores the need for technical assistance, capacity-building and collaboration among states and other stakeholders.

According to a UN press release, the convention will open for signature at a formal ceremony to be hosted in Hanoi, Vietnam, next year, and enter into force 90 days after being ratified by the 40th signatory. - NNN-XINHUA