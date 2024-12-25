Beltone Approves EGP 10.75Bn Capital Increase To Drive Expansion, Growth Strategy

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Beltone Holding has announced that its Board of Directors has approved a capital increase of EGP 10.75bn, marking a key step in the company's expansion and growth strategy. This decision follows the success of last year's EGP 10bn capital raise and reflects Beltone's ongoing commitment to strengthening its position.

The capital increase aims to support the company's efforts to diversify its services and enhance its product offerings, with a strong focus on data science and innovation. The move is part of Beltone's strategy to expand its reach and leverage cutting-edge technology to drive growth.

Dalia Khorshid, Group CEO of Beltone Holding and Managing Director, commented on the approval, stating:“This decision is a significant milestone in accelerating our data-driven strategy and achieving sustainable growth. By further incorporating artificial intelligence and investing in our human capital, we aim to create transformative value in the financial services sector and deliver long-term benefits for our shareholders.”

With this new infusion of capital, Beltone is poised to continue its strategic expansion, aiming to further solidify its leadership in the evolving financial landscape.



