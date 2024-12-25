TMT Invests EGP 100M In New Customs Bonded Area At Hossni El-Antably Station

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Transmisr and Trading (TMT) has announced the inauguration of its new station, the Hossni El-Antably Customs Bonded Area, with an initial of EGP 100m. The facility, located in Alexandria, spans 7,500 square meters in its first phase and is designed to store empty containers, with a capacity to handle up to 1,500 containers.

Mohamed El-Antably, Chairperson and Managing Director of TMT, emphasized that the launch of the Hossni El-Antably station represents a significant step in the company's expansion within Egypt's logistics sector. Founded in 1971, TMT offers a wide range of services including sea, air, and land freight, customs clearance, and transportation solutions.

Looking ahead, El-Antably revealed that TMT plans to expand the station with a second phase, expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2025. This expansion will cover an additional 3,000 square meters, with an investment of over EGP 50m. The second phase will introduce a variety of new services, including the consolidation of less-than-container load (LCL) shipments, full container loads (FCL), and the storage of non-duty-paid goods for clients. The expanded facility will also offer container repairs and cleaning services, reinforcing TMT's goal to establish the station as a fully integrated customs area.

El-Antably further outlined that TMT currently operates a fleet of 75 pieces of equipment, including transport vehicles, cranes, and modern machinery, all designed to ensure the security and efficient handling of client cargo. The company employs advanced technologies such as GPS and Twist Lock systems to safeguard shipments, with highly trained drivers managing operations.

TMT's extensive network spans all Egyptian ports and airports, enhancing its ability to serve clients across the country. The company holds ISO certification, is an agent for several Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC) lines, and is a member of multiple international organizations, including FIATA, IATA, FONASBA, BIMCO, and the Alexandria Chamber of Shipping (ACS), among others.

In recognition of its excellence in the logistics industry, TMT was recently awarded the title of Best Agent in Africa and the Middle East by the PANGEA Logistics Network. This prestigious accolade is awarded by a global network that connects top independent freight agents across major airports and seaports worldwide.



