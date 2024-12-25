Awqaf Ministry Explains Why Three Non-Practicing Muezzins' Salaries Paid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 25 (Petra)-- According to the of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, the issue involving the payment of salary to three employees who were acting as muezzins was first reported in the Audit Bureau's 2023 report in 2021.According to a statement released by the ministry, on Wednesday, during the process of reviewing and updating its administrative system and automating information in 2021, it was discovered that certain employees' names were unclear and that they were being paid without actually working.Investigation revealed that some of these employees took advantage of the Capital Governorate's Awqaf Directorate's division into three directorates, and a defect resulted from the lack of clarity of the administrative affiliation of any of the new directorates at the time.After discovering of the issue, the ministry promptly dismissed these workers, according to the statement. It then called the Public Funds Department, where some of the money was recovered and the recovery process is currently in progress.It noted that over the last five years, the ministry has increased its oversight of financial and administrative matters, leading to the discovery of several infractions. These were fixed, and some of them were referred to the Public Prosecutor or the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission.The statement emphasized the ministry's eagerness to monitor any financial or administrative infraction, deal with it, take appropriate legal action, and establish an effective supervision system.