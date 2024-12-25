QRCS Provides Aid To Blockaded Families In Northern Gaza
12/25/2024 11:06:33 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Amid a months-long blockade of North Gaza Governorate, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has successfully deployed a humanitarian convoy with 30,000 meals to the northern part of Gaza. It is one of a few trucks to enter this area, as international efforts failed to deliver food supplies there for more than a month, according to a report issued by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
