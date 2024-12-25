Syrian Authorities Slam Efforts To Stir Up Strife

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Thousands protested on Wednesday in several areas of Syria after a circulated showing an attack on an Alawite shrine in the country's north, a war monitor and witnesses said.

Syria's new Islamist-led authorities said the footage was "old" and that "unknown groups" were behind the attack, saying "republishing" the video served to "stir up strife".

The new authorities' interior also said the footage was "old and dates to the time of the liberation" of the Aleppo this month.

The attack was carried out by "unknown groups", the ministry statement said, adding that "republishing" the footage served to "stir up strife among the Syrian people at this sensitive stage".

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said "thousands of people" took to the streets yesterday, with major demonstrations in the coastal cities of Tartus and Latakia, provinces that are the heartland of the Alawite minority which deposed ruler Bashar al-Assad hails from.

The Britain-based Observatory also reported protests in parts of the central city of Homs and other areas including Qardaha, Assad's hometown.

Demonstrations broke out in Tartus, Latakia and nearby Jableh, where images showed large crowds in the streets.

State news agency SANA said police in central Homs imposed a curfew from 6pm until 8anm today, while local authorities in Jableh also announced a nighttime curfew.

The Observatory said the protests erupted after a video began circulating earlier Wednesday showing "an attack by fighters" on an important Alawite shrine in the Maysaloon district of Syria's second city Aleppo.

It said five workers were killed, adding that the shrine was set ablaze.

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said the video was filmed early this month, after rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched a lightning offensive and seized control of major cities including Aleppo on December 1, ousting Assad a week later.

