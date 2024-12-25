Brazil Enacts Bio-Inputs Law To Boost Sustainable Agriculture

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRASILIA, Brazil, (TV BRICS) – Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has officially sanctioned Law 15.070/2024, establishing a comprehensive framework for the use of bio-inputs in and aquaculture, as reported .

Bio-inputs, as defined by the new law, are biological-origin materials or processes utilised in the production, processing, or storage of agricultural, aquatic, or forestry products.

These inputs play a crucial role in promoting healthier growth, pest control, and management while offering an eco-friendly alternative to traditional chemical-based inputs.

The law governs the entire lifecycle of bio-inputs, encompassing their production, import, export, registration, commercialisation, use, inspection, and regulation.

It also addresses related areas such as research, packaging, advertising, transport, storage, waste disposal, and incentives for bio-input development.

With this move, Brazil aims to set a global benchmark for sustainable agricultural innovation.

