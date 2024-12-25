عربي


Hyderabad Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 26, 2024: Warm Start At 20.17 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast

Hyderabad Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 26, 2024: Warm Start At 20.17 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast


12/25/2024 9:00:54 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Hyderabad recorded 24.55 °C on December 26, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 20.17 °C and 26.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 71% with a wind speed of 71 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 05:49 PM


Hyderabad AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.


Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 27, 2024, Hyderabad is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 20.22 °C and a maximum of 26.46 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 66%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.


Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
Weather prediction in Hyderabad for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.


Hyderabad Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 27, 2024 24.55 Light rain
December 28, 2024 24.67 Light rain
December 29, 2024 26.19 Sky is clear
December 30, 2024 26.97 Sky is clear
December 31, 2024 26.91 Sky is clear
January 1, 2025 27.32 Scattered clouds
January 2, 2025 26.96 Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on December 26, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai 24.7 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata 25.23 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 27.63 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 21.76 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 24.55 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 24.82 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi 20.97 °C Sky is clear
