Kuwait, Lebanon Fms Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments
12/25/2024 3:05:01 PM
KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, discussed in a phone call Wednesday, with Lebanese counterpart Dr. Abdullah BouHabib the close bilateral relations and means for strengthening them in various fields.
They also reviewed the latest regional and international developments of common concern. (end)
