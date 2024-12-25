Kuwait, Lebanon Fms Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) - Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, discussed in a phone call Wednesday, with Lebanese counterpart Dr. Abdullah BouHabib the close bilateral relations and means for strengthening them in various fields. They also reviewed the latest regional and international developments of common concern. (end) ibi

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.