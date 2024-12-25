عربي


Kuwait FM Receives Phone Call From Syrian Counterpart


12/25/2024 3:05:01 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received a phone call on Wednesday from the newly-appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Syrian interim government Asaad Al-Shibani.
During the phone conversation, the ministers discussed developments in Syria and ways to enhance the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and their peoples. (end)
MENAFN25122024000071011013ID1109030039


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

