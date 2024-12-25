Kuwait FM Receives Phone Call From Syrian Counterpart

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received a phone call on Wednesday from the newly-appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Syrian interim Asaad Al-Shibani. During the phone conversation, the ministers discussed developments in Syria and ways to enhance the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and their peoples. (end) ibi

