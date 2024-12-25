Foggy Weather Expected As Humidity Rises: QMD

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has forecast an increase in humidity levels, with mist and fog forming in various areas.

In its latest weather bulletin, the QMD urged the public to exercise caution, noting that“ high rising of humidity and chance of mist to fog formation at places later causing decreasing in horizontal visibility to less than 2 KM."

The department further stated that the evening would bring scattered clouds and cooler conditions, with mist and fog expected to develop in some locations overnight.

Winds are predicted to remain northwesterly, light to moderate in strength.

Temperatures in Doha are expected to range between 16°C and 24°C, while Abu Samra is forecast to experience the coldest conditions in the country, with temperatures ranging from 11°C to 21°C.