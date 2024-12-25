Release From The Press Service Of The President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, December 25 - Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On December 25, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Regarding the plane crash, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his condolences to the President of Azerbaijan and the...

25 December 2024, 15:50

Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.