Russia Asserts Using All Possibilities To Protect Its Property In Reaction To Frozen-Asset Transfers To Ukraine
12/25/2024 10:02:29 AM
QNA
Moscow: Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday said that Russia will surely use all possibilities to protect its rights and the rights to its property, in reaction to the transfer of proceeds from frozen Russian assets in the West to Ukraine.
The Embassy of the Russian Federation to the United Kingdom issued a comment describing the provision of a loan to Ukraine using income derived from Russian assets as being "A fraudulent scheme."
The Embassy continued, saying, "The UK government intends for this enterprise to appear legitimate by pushing a relevant bill through Parliament."
It then continued that this move, "Fails to conceal the illegitimate nature of this arrangement, concocted by London alongside its accomplices from the 'G7'."
