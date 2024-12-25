President: The Matter Regarding The Plane Crash Must Be Thoroughly Investigated
“The AZAL airline plane, flying on the Baku-Grozny route,
changed its course due to worsening weather conditions and began
heading toward Aktau airport, where the crash occurred during
landing,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting on the plane
The head of state further stated:“There are videos of the plane
crash available in the media and on social networks, and everyone
can watch them. However, the reasons for the crash are not yet
known to us. There are various theories, but I believe it is
premature to discuss them. The matter must be thoroughly
investigated.”
