President: The Matter Regarding The Plane Crash Must Be Thoroughly Investigated

12/25/2024 9:08:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The AZAL airline plane, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, changed its course due to worsening weather conditions and began heading toward Aktau airport, where the crash occurred during landing,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting on the plane crash, Azernews reports.

The head of state further stated:“There are videos of the plane crash available in the media and on social networks, and everyone can watch them. However, the reasons for the crash are not yet known to us. There are various theories, but I believe it is premature to discuss them. The matter must be thoroughly investigated.”

