Kazakh-Azerbaijani Ombudspersons Establish Working Group Following Plane Crash
Date
12/25/2024 8:09:49 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, has contacted the Commissioner for
Human Rights of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Artur Lastayev,
regarding the necessary measures to be taken for those who lost
their lives and those in need of treatment following the crash of
an "Azerbaijan Airlines" aircraft near the city of Aktau.
To ensure direct and continuous communication, a working group
consisting of employees from the Ombudsman institutions of
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan has been established to share necessary
information. Issues related to the incident are being monitored,
and additional information will be provided to the public.
MENAFN25122024000195011045ID1109029597
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.