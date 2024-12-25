Kazakh-Azerbaijani Ombudspersons Establish Working Group Following Plane Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, has contacted the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Artur Lastayev, regarding the necessary measures to be taken for those who lost their lives and those in need of following the crash of an "Azerbaijan Airlines" aircraft near the city of Aktau.

To ensure direct and continuous communication, a working group consisting of employees from the Ombudsman institutions of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan has been established to share necessary information. Issues related to the incident are being monitored, and additional information will be provided to the public.