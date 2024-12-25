عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
National Mourning Declared In Azerbaijan For December 26

National Mourning Declared In Azerbaijan For December 26


12/25/2024 7:08:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A national day of mourning has been declared in Azerbaijan for December 26 over the tragic crash of the Embraer 190 passenger aircraft, operating the Baku-Grozny flight on December 25, which resulted in numerous casualties, Azernews reports.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order in this regard.

The Embraer 190 aircraft, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, was on a flight from Baku to Grozny when it crashed near Aktau on Wednesday. According to the latest reports, the plane had 69 people on board, including Azerbaijani, Russian, Kazakh, and Kyrgyz citizens. The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office confirmed that 32 individuals survived the crash.

MENAFN25122024000195011045ID1109029521


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search