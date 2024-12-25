National Mourning Declared In Azerbaijan For December 26

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A national day of mourning has been declared in Azerbaijan for December 26 over the tragic crash of the Embraer 190 passenger aircraft, operating the Baku-Grozny flight on December 25, which resulted in numerous casualties, Azernews reports.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order in this regard.

The Embraer 190 aircraft, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, was on a flight from Baku to Grozny when it crashed near Aktau on Wednesday. According to the latest reports, the plane had 69 people on board, including Azerbaijani, Russian, Kazakh, and Kyrgyz citizens. The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office confirmed that 32 individuals survived the crash.