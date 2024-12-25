National Mourning Declared In Azerbaijan For December 26
12/25/2024 7:08:51 AM
A national day of mourning has been declared in Azerbaijan for
December 26 over the tragic crash of the Embraer 190 passenger
aircraft, operating the Baku-Grozny flight on December 25, which
resulted in numerous casualties, Azernews
reports.
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order in this regard.
The Embraer 190 aircraft, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, was
on a flight from Baku to Grozny when it crashed near Aktau on
Wednesday. According to the latest reports, the plane had 69 people
on board, including Azerbaijani, Russian, Kazakh, and Kyrgyz
citizens. The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office confirmed
that 32 individuals survived the crash.
